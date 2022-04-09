ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to...

alerts.weather.gov

