Cheyenne County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40, AS WELL AS AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN (BELOW SNOWPACK) DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .South southwest winds aloft will strengthen tonight into Sunday as a strong upper level disturbance approaches. In addition, warmer than average temperatures are expected to develop as a swath of dry air aloft arrives. This will send humidity plummeting late Sunday morning through the afternoon with an unstable atmosphere present. All of these ingredients will combine to create critical fire weather conditions for much of central to eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce EXTREME FIRE DANGER CONTINUES RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce and Boone. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. If fires develop, they will be difficult to contain.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fillmore, Nuckolls, Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fillmore; Nuckolls; Thayer Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Sunday .The combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions across the local area Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 019, 077, 086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued from noon to 7 PM Tuesday for winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 234, 235 and 237, which includes Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 236 and 237. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the 60s to around 70F.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Terrell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS UP TO 20 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE TRANS PECOS SOUTH TO THE BIG BEND RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE TRANS PECOS SOUTH TO THE BIG BEND * AFFECTED AREA...Pecos, Terrell, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...3 or near critical.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWEST IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 038, 050, 052, 053, 054, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Edwards, Kinney, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will be soon. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Val Verde RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH 11 PM THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER VAL VERDE, DIMMIT, AND EDWARDS COUNTY .Strong winds near and behind a dry-line and dry cold front will lead to critical fire weather conditions between 4 PM this afternoon and 11 PM this evening over an area generally northwest of a line from Rocksprings to Brackettville. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR OVER VAL VERDE, DIMMIT, AND EDWARDS COUNTY * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling to between 8 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Extreme fire behavior growth is possible.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Sunday .The combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions across the local area Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 017, 018, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Greeley; Sherman; Wallace GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY EXPECTED WITHIN THE TRI- STATE AREA THIS AFTERNOON .Southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph are expected to develop in areas along the Colorado border in the Tri-State area this afternoon and persist into the early evening. Minimum relative humidity values across the Tri-State area look to drop to between 13 and 16 percent. The combination of these forecasted winds and relative humidity values along with dry fuels will cause concern for rapid fire growth should a wild fire occur this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...027...041...081...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace and Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Pottawattamie and Mills.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton High Fire Danger Tuesday Afternoon and Evening RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Although south winds will be somewhat marginal, ongoing drought and very dry dormant grasses will encourage any ignitions to spread easily.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Pratt; Stafford CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SUNDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 066...081 AND 090 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Timing...Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones; Lyman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Pine Ridge Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TODAY TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 333, 334, AND 335 .It will be dry and breezy today. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s with minimum relative humidity near 15 percent. With very dry fuels and southwest winds gusting to near 30 mph, critical fire weather conditions are expected. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 326 AND 332 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 326 Pine Ridge Area and 332 Badlands Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 220 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 220. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 40s. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph today. Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent today. Around 15 percent Tuesday. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 3 to 5 today and as high as 4 to 6 Tuesday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are possible through 9 PM this evening. Critical fire weather conditions are possible starting around 10 AM Tuesday and ending around 9 PM Tuesday.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY

