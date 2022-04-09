ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid creating sparks. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
County
Kit Carson County, CO
County
Cheyenne County, CO
State
Nebraska State
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Weather Watch#Humidity#Rfw#Sherman Fire Weather Zone
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark, Dewey, Faulk, Hamlin, Potter, Spink, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Dewey; Faulk; Hamlin; Potter; Spink; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA... * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Walworth, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark and Hamlin. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DEWEY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 012, 039, 055, 062, AND 067 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 001 and 012.Fire weather zones 039, 055, 062, and 067. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/RGV/?N=MAPCOLORS#FIRE. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr Rapid Wildfire Growth and Erratic Spread Possible Monday .Very strong southerly winds are expected on Monday due to low pressure developing across the Southern Plains interacting with broad high pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic region. When combined with abundant cured fuels and very warm temperatures, conditions will be very favorable for wildfires that can grow rapidly and spread erratically. As a result, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect Monday for all of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR FOR STRONG WINDS AND ABUNDANT CURED FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...10 AM CDT to 8 PM CDT Monday. * WIND...20-foot southerly winds between 25 MPH and 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Between 25 and 45 percent for Starr, Jim Hogg, Hidalgo, and Brooks counties, and between 45 and 55 percent for Cameron, Willacy, and Kenedy counties. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON .An approaching upper-level system coming from the northwest will strengthen north-northwest flow in the afternoon hours Monday. 20 ft winds will be 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon persisting through the early evening hours. Relative humidity will drop into the low teens across much of far west Texas and south-central New Mexico. Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to increased fire danger with the potential for erratic fire behavior. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, AND 112 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056. This includes Far West Texas, and the South- Central New Mexico lowlands. * WIND...Northwest winds 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located in far west Texas and the southern Otero county lowlands. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHWESTERN CARSON COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Washburn to 7 miles northwest of Claude, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Panhandle, Claude, Washburn and Pantex. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Wallace WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT /11 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. In Colorado, Cheyenne County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT /11 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow with occasional moderate to heavy snow will continue with wind gusts to 40 mph that may result in areas of near blizzard conditions. Travelers should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Crane, Ector, Glasscock, Loving, Midland, Reagan, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Crane; Ector; Glasscock; Loving; Midland; Reagan; Terrell; Upton; Ward; Winkler FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN PERMIAN BASIN, AS WELL AS ALL OF SOUTHWEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Fire Weather Watch which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan and Terrell. * TIMING...Thursday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS
CRANE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Ottawa, Republic, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, AND 034 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, and 034. * WIND...Northwest winds sustained near 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 17 and 24 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across north central into parts of northeast Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLAY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy