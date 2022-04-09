31-year-old man injured after a bicycle accident in Point Loma (San Diego, CA) Nationwide Report

A 31-year-old man received injuries following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Point Loma.

As per the initial information, the bicycle accident took place in the 500 block of Catalina Boulevard. The preliminary reports showed that male bicyclist was riding in one of the northbound lanes in the 500 block of Catalina Boulevard [...]

Read More >>

April 9, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.