31-year-old man injured after a bicycle accident in Point Loma (San Diego, CA)

 3 days ago

A 31-year-old man received injuries following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Point Loma.

As per the initial information, the bicycle accident took place in the 500 block of Catalina Boulevard. The preliminary reports showed that male bicyclist was riding in one of the northbound lanes in the 500 block of Catalina Boulevard [...]

April 9, 2022

