ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Metro rejects initiative to fund homeless shelters

By Jim Redden/Portland Tribune
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOTMu_0f4YV62B00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( PORTLAND TRIBUNE ) — Metro has rejected the proposed initiative petition that would redirect 75% of its voter-approved homeless services funding to emergency shelters and enforce prohibitions against camping on pubic property.

The initiative is unconstitutional because it is administrative and not legislative in nature, Metro Attorney Carrie MacLaren told Multnomah County elections officials on Friday, April 8, the last day to make that determination.

MacLaren also said the petition does not include the full text of the existing code language to be amended, a longstanding Oregon constitutional requirement only recently enforced by the Secretary of State.

Nor does the petition have an “ordaining clause,” as required by the Metro Code.

The initiative sought to change the spending priorities for the ballot measure approved by Metro voters in 2020. It imposes a 1% income tax on higher earners to fund homeless services.

The initiative was supported by People for Portland, a nonprofit organization pressuring elected officials to do more to end homelessness.

“Metro politicians are attempting to deny democracy and silence voters. They have invented novel legal theories to keep an initiative off the ballot to do what government has failed to do — provide safe shelter for the homeless and end the deadly camping on our streets. Simply put, it’s not unconstitutional for voters to ask Metro politicians to do their job,” spokesman Dan Lavey responded.

Portland Tribune and its parent, Pamplin Media Group, are KOIN 6 News partners.

Lavey did not say whether People for Portland would challenge the decision in court or refile the initiative. Supporters must collect 60,000 signature of valid Metro voters by Sept. 8 to place it on the November ballot.

The 2020 Metro measure was supported by the HereTogether coalition, which released a statement about the decision that said in part, “We appreciate the due diligence that Metro put into evaluating the proposal. The Metro attorney’s decision today is evidence that the measure was always more about politics than good policy. A poorly crafted ballot measure aimed at changing direction a year from now was never going to provide immediate relief for our unhoused neighbors.”

HereTogether is a nonprofit corporation filed in June 2018. It lists hundreds of organizations and supporters on its website here. A political action committee with the same name spent around $1.4 million to pass Measure 26-210 at the May 2020 primary election.

After the initiative was filed, HereTogether defended the Metro measure by saying, “The Supportive Housing Services measure is a dedicated investment in data-driven, proven, permanent solutions while also increasing the number of short-term shelter beds. That work is scaling up now. Draining its funds for a bound-to-fail, shelters-only approach would be an incredible disservice to those who are receiving help and those who still need help — as well as all of us who want to see the Portland region’s homeless crisis come to an end,” the statement said.”

The Metro decision can be found here.

A previous Portland Tribune story on the issue can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 27

Gyle
2d ago

how about using the prisons to house these homeless the state is already paying for them just round them all up put them in lock the gates and let them roam and tear the place up

Reply(5)
20
Don Strasser
2d ago

Billions have been spent on the homeless problem since the eighties and it just keeps getting worse , time for a new plan.

Reply
5
Lorrie Williams
3d ago

they want to live like that so no more money for the homeless

Reply
24
Related
KOIN 6 News

Portland, region hemorrhaging rental properties: report

After a period of confusion, a revised economic report confirms the loss of single-family, detached rental houses in Portland and the larger metropolitan region. If fact, the revised report says that nearly six times more rental houses were lost between 2015 and 2020 than the original report claimed.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Society
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelters#Emergency Shelters#Metro#Portland Tribune#State
KTVL

Grants Pass couple says un-evictable tenant turned home into meth house during pandemic

Josephine County, OR — David and Tracy Greene say the man who lived in their rental property on Drury Lane in Grants Pass had been a normal tenant for two years. But then the pandemic hit, and he reportedly stopped working. The couple said the tenant had been using drugs and the home, which is next door to theirs, became constantly filled with unwanted guests they couldn't kick out due to the eviction moratorium.
GRANTS PASS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy