ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

First issue of Captain America comic sells for $3.1M

By Samantha Cortese, Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo, Bobby Gonzalez, Robert Puente
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkA3L_0f4YUMBB00

( KTLA ) – A near-perfect issue of the first Captain America comic sold for $3.1 million at auction on Thursday.

“Captain America Comics” debuted at newsstands in December 1940, in the midst of World War II. The issue’s cover, well known to die-hard comic-book fans, famously featured an image of Captain America punching Adolf Hitler in the face.

“What better way to introduce a hero clad in the American flag during World War II than by showing him decking Hitler?” writes Marvel of the issue, which was written by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

Is your baby the next Gerber Baby?

The comic was a hit. But original copies are harder and harder to come by — especially copies in near-mint condition.

One such copy (given a condition grade of 9.4) went up for auction Thursday as part of a Heritage Auctions’ Comics and Comic Art Signature Auction. Heritage Auctions had previously facilitated the sale of a different copy of the exact same comic book in 2019 — when it sold for just $915,000 — but bidding on this particular issue opened at $1,825,000 on Friday.

The issue eventually sold for $3,120,000, marking the fourth-highest price ever paid for a comic book at auction.

Other popular comics also set records at this week’s auction, including the issue that introduced the Fantastic Four and a “splash page” from 1964’s “Tales of Suspense” featuring Captain America.

“Every time I looked up during the comic art portion of the session, a new record was falling, and with the comic books, that trend continued,” said Barry Sandoval, the vice president of Heritage Auctions. “We knew this was a selection of truly exceptional material, and we’re thrilled bidders agreed with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Two Injured after early morning shooting on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) –  The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says two people are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 2:50 am, they responded to the call about shots fired and a victim down. When they got on scene, they found one black male victim with a gunshot wound to the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
ComicBook

Marvel Captain America With Prototype Shield Funko Pop Launches As an Exclusive

It's been nearly 11 years since Steve Rogers first picked up the vibranium shield from Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. It's an understatement to say that a lot has happened since then, but you can relive those Phase One days of the MCU with this new Funko Pop. It features Steve Rogers in his solider uniform, holding the prototype shield which is presented with a metallic finish.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Simon
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Jack Kirby
aiptcomics

New details emerge around ‘Captain America’ #0

New info has come to light thanks to Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty co-writer Collin Kelly in a new interview. Collaborating with Jackson Lanzing and Carmen Carnero, Captain America #0 launches a new era for Captain America on April 20th. “You can see in the #0 issue that we’re getting...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Captain America/Iron Man #5

The time for the final showdown has come, but nothing is as it seems. As Captain America and Iron Man race to stop the cataclysm that Veronica Eden has put in motion, they realize that they may have missed a few red flags elsewhere…and an innocent person is about to pay the price.
COMICS
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Comic Art#Heritage Auctions#Captain America#Ktla#American#A Heritage Auctions
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
Decider.com

Is ‘Alice’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Keke Palmer Movie Be Streaming?

The upcoming crime thriller Alice is not your typical film about slavery. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, Alice stars Keke Palmer as a woman is enslaved on a plantation in Georgia, in what she believes is the 19th century. But when she escapes, she realizes actually, the year is 1973—slavery has been abolished for over a century, and the Black Power movement is underway.
TV & VIDEOS
WJBF

Man arrested after shooting on Washington Road

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after shots were fired on Washington Road. Investigators say a driver of a black Ford Crown Victoria was chasing a silver car when they fired at least two shots at the silver car. The Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
World War II
WJBF

Allendale Police Department requests SLED to investigate shooting incident

ALLENDALE, Sc. (WJBF) – After a report of shots fired, the Allendale Police Department was called to the area of East Railroad avenue and Albecon street. According to the Allendale Police Department Facebook page, upon arrival officers from the Allendale Police Department and Allendale County Sheriffs Department found that a residence and a vehicle had […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WJBF

Georgia wildlife agency seeking reports of invasive lizards

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s wildlife agency is asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. The black and white lizards […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Students petition Georgia school district for Muslim holiday

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Muslim students want Georgia’s largest school district to mark the holiday Eid al-Fitr with a day off on next year’s school calendar. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the request by students at Gwinnett County Public Schools could be the first of its kind in Georgia. The newspaper reported Friday that Noor […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Victim identified following Anderson Co. plant shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The victim of a Anderson County plant shooting has been identified by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. We previously reported two people were injured in a shooting at an Anderson County plant the night of April 5 and the suspect, a former employee, was dead. The shooting happened just after […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy