St. Petersburg police found a man dead Sunday morning after responding to a report of somebody bleeding, the agency said. Officers responded to Melrose Avenue, west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street S, at 7:15 a.m., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The man they found dead there has not been identified, nor, police said, has “the nature of his trauma.” His injuries were not described.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO