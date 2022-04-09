ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

ND Cowboy Hall of Fame Grand Marshal

By John Salling
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Parade has selected an unusual Grand Marshal...

KULR8

Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center (MCHF & WHC) will celebrate the 14th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Saturday, April 9 at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Honor Flight veterans receive hero’s welcome upon return to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly 100 North Dakota veterans and dozens of volunteers returned to Bismarck Monday evening after a trip to Washington D.C. with the Western North Dakota Honor Flight. After the time spent visiting memorials that honor their service, the veterans wrapped up their trip by receiving letters...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

18-year-old to run for Mayor of Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - An 18-year-old man has announced his candidacy for Mayor of the City of Williston. Officials say Vincent Finsaas has met the required number of signatures to be on the June ballot. He says he will work to cut unnecessary spending, lower taxes, and bring new businesses in town. He’s a Williston native who graduated from Williston High School last year and is currently pursuing a Political Science degree at Black Hills State University.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Don Hill from Minot joins the first Western ND Honor Flight

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of North Dakotan Veterans are traveling this weekend on the first Western ND Honor Flight. The trip is a way to thank veterans for their service and show them the sights of our nation’s capital. For Korean War Veteran Don Hill, this will be his first time in D.C. “It’s going to be interesting to see my niece from Bismarck and I guess I’ll probably make some new friendships though you know it’s only a two day deal,” said Hill. He was drafted into the army for the Korean War, but never saw action. “We shipped overseas to France, we got to spend one year there, and I’m just very fortunate I didn’t have to go where the shooting was,” said Hill. They’re scheduled to go to Arlington National Cemetery and see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as the memorials of many wars.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Sipma, Ross, Schuler to vie for mayor of Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Current Mayor Shaun Sipma will face off with Tom Ross and Miranda Schuler in the 2022 Minot Mayoral race. Sipma announced his campaign in December and said this would be his last term. A longtime Minot newscaster, Sipma was elected Mayor in 2018, following two years as an alderman.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

City of Minot announces 2022 alderman candidates

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There are three Minot City Council Alderman positions up for election in June. There are three incumbents looking to keep their seats and two challengers. Lisa Olson will be the first on the ballot. Olson is currently the president of the Minot City Council and has served as an alderman since 2010.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota students, teachers remember life of Tom Hesford

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man who influenced thousands of students and hundreds of teachers in Bismarck has passed away. Longtime teacher and school administrator Tom Hesford was laid to rest Friday in Bismarck. He died on March 31 at the age of 77. Mr. Hesford not only taught a...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

I-94 closed from Billings, MT to Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 east and westbound from the Montana border to Jamestown as of 5 p.m. CT/4 p.m. MT Tuesday. Intercity travel between Bismarck and Mandan will remain open. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions caused by blowing snow and near-zero visibility. Due to the rapidly changing road conditions and extreme winter weather, additional road closures are expected.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Country
KFYR-TV

Angie Richman named new park superintendent at TRNP

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new face at Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s headquarters. Angie Richman is the new park superintendent, and while she may be new to Medora, this isn’t the first national park she’s worked in. Richman says she’s visited more than half of...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Two candidates on the ballot for Williston Mayor

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two candidates will be running for Mayor of the City of Williston. Incumbent Mayor Howard Klug and Vincent Finsaas are the only candidates who met the required number of signatures to be on the June ballot. The race for mayor is the only contested race in...
WILLISTON, ND

