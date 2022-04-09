ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch awkward moment Chelsea outcast Ross Barkley is brutally left hanging by Thiago Silva on bench during Saints win

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

POOR Ross Barkley can't seem to do anything right at the moment.

Not only is the midfielder nowhere near the Chelsea starting line-up, he was also left red-faced on the Blues bench during the 6-0 hammering against Southampton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUO2d_0f4YTmtk00
Ross Barkley leant over to high-five Thiago Silva, but was left left brutally hanging Credit: Premier League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaR1W_0f4YTmtk00
Both Barkley and Hakim Ziyech were hilariously ignored by Silva as he waved to the Chelsea fans Credit: Premier League

Boss Thomas Tuchel was afforded the luxury of being able to bring Thiago Silva off just after the hour mark due to the hefty six-goal cushion.

The veteran defender will no doubt be wrapped in cotton wool ahead of the crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

And as Silva made his way off the pitch at St. Mary's, he high-fived Kai Havertz on the bench after a job well done.

But he did not seem too bothered about getting Barkley's appreciation.

That's despite the 28-year-old continuously holding his hand out in an attempt to get Silva's attention.

He even leant in closer to try and high-five Silva, but the Brazilian was far too focused on waving towards the Chelsea away fans who were singing his name.

Even after Silva stopped waving, he still failed to put Barkley out of his misery.

Fellow substitute Hakim Ziyech was also brutally blanked by the defender.

Chelsea fans were left recoiling following the awkward incident, as one wrote on social media: "Ooof, that was hard too watch."

And another savagely added: "Guess we ain't the only ones who forgot Barkley exists."

The Blues outcast has started just ONE Premier League game this campaign, spending the majority of the season watching on from the bench.

Barkley in fact hasn't played a single minute of action since a 24 minute cameo in the FA Cup third round win over Chesterfield on January 8.

