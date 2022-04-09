Maryland lawmakers override gov’s veto of abortion expansion

Republican lawmakers overrode two of Democrat Governor Andy Beshear's vetoes on Monday. WUKY’s Karyn Czar reports from Frankfort. The bills are SJR 150 which ends the COVID-19 state of emergency in the Commonwealth and HB 4 which makes changes to unemployment benefits. Those who oppose HB 4 say while there are positives to the bill, some cuts to unemployment benefits will hurt Kentuckians who lost their jobs through no fault of their own at a time when they need help the most.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 21 DAYS AGO