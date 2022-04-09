Maryland lawmakers override gov’s veto of abortion expansion
By BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new...
