ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland lawmakers override gov’s veto of abortion expansion

By BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press
localsyr.com
 3 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUKY

GOP lawmakers override vetoes of COVID-19, jobless measures

Republican lawmakers overrode two of Democrat Governor Andy Beshear's vetoes on Monday. WUKY’s Karyn Czar reports from Frankfort. The bills are SJR 150 which ends the COVID-19 state of emergency in the Commonwealth and HB 4 which makes changes to unemployment benefits. Those who oppose HB 4 say while there are positives to the bill, some cuts to unemployment benefits will hurt Kentuckians who lost their jobs through no fault of their own at a time when they need help the most.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox40jackson.com

Outraged Republicans allege Democrats withheld Supreme Court nominee documents

Republicans on Capitol Hill are expressing frustration with Senate Democrats and alleging that key documents related to the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have not been shared with them. Fox News anchor Shannon Bream reported Tuesday that Republicans are expressing “outrage” over how long Democrats have been in...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Kelly
Person
Haven Shoemaker
Person
Larry Hogan
KUTV

Take 2 Podcast: Vote to override gov's veto of transgender athletes bill

Utah Legislature Veto override vote on transgender sports bill. Veto override session Friday 1:00 p.m. Two-thirds of lawmakers in both the House and Senate must approve overriding the governor’s action for it to take effect. Special Session immediately following called by Governor. Utah Legislature will set up a commission...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Ap#The General Assembly#Democrats#House#Republican#The U S Supreme Court
Chalkbeat

Bill addressing Memphis-Germantown school dispute heads back to House after Senate passage

Germantown High is one of three schools operated by Memphis-Shelby County Schools in the suburban town of Germantown. | Daily Memphian. Memphis school officials would have to transfer three suburban schools to neighboring Germantown under a bill that cleared the Tennessee Senate Tuesday. But the heavily amended legislation gives the two parties a year or more to try to settle the matter some other way before forcing a sale.
MEMPHIS, TN
Itemlive.com

Msgr. Garrity: Tip O’Neill was right

When U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas announced that he would not vote to confirm Judge Katanj Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, he cited her legal work on behalf The post Msgr. Garrity: Tip O’Neill was right appeared first on Itemlive.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Chalkbeat

State Board Democrats: Keep LGBTQ issues in social studies standards

A 2019 law calls for more inclusive social studies lessons. The State Board now must update social studies standards accordingly. | Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images. Three Democrats on the Colorado State Board of Education won’t vote for a long-awaited update to state social studies standards if LGBTQ people are excluded, they said at a Tuesday meeting.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSOC Charlotte

'Wrong': Dem candidates blast PAC influence in new district

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — The battle over who represents Oregon's new congressional district became heated Tuesday as six Democratic candidates jointly denounced almost $1 million in support for a rival party member by a super PAC that focuses on electing Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives.
SALEM, OR
Vox

They warned about pandemics before Covid-19. Now they have a $100 billion plan to stop the next one.

A bipartisan group of retired public officials is begging Congress to finally get serious on preventing pandemics. The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released a new report this morning urging policymakers to fund, and the executive branch to implement, what it calls the Apollo Program for Biodefense, a $100 billion, 10-year effort that would prepare the nation to meet any future viral threat head-on. The new report, called The Athena Agenda (they like Greek gods), takes the framework the Apollo report outlined and provides more detail on how to fund and achieve it. Commission deputy director Ambika Bumb, a medical scientist who served in the Biden White House and Trump State Department, told me that the new report aims to put the recommendations in terms that “Congress can directly take and put in legislation.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy