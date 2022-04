The 2021-2022 Los Angeles Lakers season has finally come to a close. It was a very tumultuous season for the Lakers that began with such promise and expectation. One player in particular that had a very tough year was point guard Russell Westbrook. He essentially took the brunt of the criticism for the Lakers’ massive disappointment this season. Whether or not all of the blame is justified is certainly debatable. But this fan certainly let his thoughts be known.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO