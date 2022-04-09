Maryland lawmakers override gov’s veto of abortion expansion
By BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns arrived at the Utah State Capitol as the legislature voted to override Gov. Cox veto on transgender athletes competing in girls' sports. HB11 passed during the 2022 legislative session. Two-thirds of lawmakers in both the House and Senate were required to override the...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have swept aside Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a measure revamping rules for Kentucky's laid-off workers to receive jobless benefits. The bill will increase work-search requirements. It ties the length of time for benefits to the unemployment rate. That could cut the number...
Republicans on Capitol Hill are expressing frustration with Senate Democrats and alleging that key documents related to the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have not been shared with them. Fox News anchor Shannon Bream reported Tuesday that Republicans are expressing “outrage” over how long Democrats have been in...
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
Gov. Andy Beshear lamented the override of his two vetoes, one on legislation that revamps rules for Kentucky’s laid-off workers and the other that ends the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency earlier than planned. “Our faith and values should compel us to be compassionate and fair, but the...
Utah Legislature Veto override vote on transgender sports bill. Veto override session Friday 1:00 p.m. Two-thirds of lawmakers in both the House and Senate must approve overriding the governor’s action for it to take effect. Special Session immediately following called by Governor. Utah Legislature will set up a commission...
Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
Germantown High is one of three schools operated by Memphis-Shelby County Schools in the suburban town of Germantown. | Daily Memphian. Memphis school officials would have to transfer three suburban schools to neighboring Germantown under a bill that cleared the Tennessee Senate Tuesday. But the heavily amended legislation gives the two parties a year or more to try to settle the matter some other way before forcing a sale.
A bipartisan group of retired public officials is begging Congress to finally get serious on preventing pandemics. The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released a new report this morning urging policymakers to fund, and the executive branch to implement, what it calls the Apollo Program for Biodefense, a $100 billion, 10-year effort that would prepare the nation to meet any future viral threat head-on. The new report, called The Athena Agenda (they like Greek gods), takes the framework the Apollo report outlined and provides more detail on how to fund and achieve it. Commission deputy director Ambika Bumb, a medical scientist who served in the Biden White House and Trump State Department, told me that the new report aims to put the recommendations in terms that “Congress can directly take and put in legislation.”
