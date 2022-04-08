ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

How Do You Get Rid of Pregnancy Gas Pains?

MedicineNet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving gas during pregnancy is a normal and common thing, but sometimes, it may cause you discomfort and pain. The pain may be significantly more when you are pregnant. This is due to your growing uterus and the extra gas you produce during pregnancy. Lying in some positions and avoiding some...

www.medicinenet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Get Rid of Contact Dermatitis Fast?

Contact dermatitis usually resolves with simple home remedies within two to four weeks if the trigger is also removed. If it does not get better, the doctor will prescribe strong treatments. For mild contact dermatitis, simple home remedies are sufficient to get rid of the rash fast, such as:. Moisturizing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
psychologytoday.com

A Complicated Pregnancy, Without Options for Care

Twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) is the most important cause of handicap and death in identical twin pregnancies. Untreated TTTS causes virtually certain death of at least one fetus, brain and heart damage of any remaining fetus, and risk to the patient. With my pregnancy complicated by TTTS, my doctor suggested...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Get Rid of Black Ants Overnight?

Permanent solutions to eradicate black ants are as follows:. Ant baits are intended to get ants to consume the bait and return to their colony. This ensures that the entire colony is killed. Place the bait in the vicinity of trailing ants. This will help keep them from looking for...
ANIMALS
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Digestive System#Bacteria#Abdominal Pain
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Can Be Diagnosed With an Abdominal CT Scan?

4 conditions that are diagnosed using an abdominal CT scan. The abdomen of the human body consists of digestive, urinary, and reproductive organs. An abdominal computed tomography (CT) scan is prescribed by the doctor to diagnose the conditions affecting these organs. Cancer refers to the condition in which cells divide...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Female hormones could provide clues to higher risk of dementia in women

Life events that influence levels of the female hormone estrogen may be linked to a woman's risk of developing dementia in later life, according to new research. The analysis found that some reproductive events—like an early or late start to menstruation, early menopause and hysterectomy—were linked to higher risk of dementia while ever having been pregnant or having had an abortion and later menopause were linked to lower risk.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Babies Who Acquire Autism Identified With Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure

A study conducted by UNC-Chapel Hill's Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett, PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, is the first to indicate amygdala enlargement in the first year of life. Before kids display most of the behavioral characteristics that ultimately lead to a diagnosis of autism, newborns with fragile X condition have a distinct neural maturation trajectory, this proliferation might have been distinctive to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 58

Fight Alzheimer's in your mid-30s by tracking these warning signs

(CNN) -- Having high cholesterol and blood sugar in your 30s may raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease decades later in life, according to a new study. "We have shown for the first time that the associations between cholesterol and glucose levels and the future risk of Alzheimer's disease extend much earlier in life than previously thought," senior study author Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University Biomedical Genetics, told CNN.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is a Vascular Headache?

Now an outdated term, "vascular headache" was used in the past to describe a migraine headache. Experts believed that the throbbing sensation of a migraine headache was due to mechanical changes within blood vessels that surrounded the head. Over the past couple of decades, the thought process about the biology...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy