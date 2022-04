Real Madrid are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League as Chelsea travel to the Bernabeu with plenty to do.Karim Benzema’s hat-trick fired Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first half of the two-legged last eight affair.Both clubs were weekend winners in the league despite both Ancelotti and Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel making alterations.If Chelsea are to keep their Champions League defence on track, they will have to win by more than a single goal at the home of the Spanish league leaders - something only one side (Barcelona) have done...

