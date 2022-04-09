Maryland lawmakers override gov’s veto of abortion expansion
By BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press
3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns arrived at the Utah State Capitol as the legislature voted to override Gov. Cox veto on transgender athletes competing in girls' sports. HB11 passed during the 2022 legislative session. Two-thirds of lawmakers in both the House and Senate were required to override the...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have swept aside Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a measure revamping rules for Kentucky's laid-off workers to receive jobless benefits. The bill will increase work-search requirements. It ties the length of time for benefits to the unemployment rate. That could cut the number...
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
Two congressmen from Florida–Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Steube and Democrat U.S. Rep. Darren Soto–teamed up this week on a bill to “protect farmers impacted by crop-damaging freezes.”. Steube introduced the “Temperature Endorsement for Multi-Peril Policies (TEMP) Act” on Monday with Soto as a co-sponsor. They hope to...
Gov. Greg Gianforte said he goes into every conversation expecting to learn something, a lesson he took away from influential and controversial author Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life.” In the 2021 Montana Legislature, the Republican governor met with majority and minority leadership every week, with no agenda, he said. If you hear the critic, […]
A bipartisan group of retired public officials is begging Congress to finally get serious on preventing pandemics. The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released a new report this morning urging policymakers to fund, and the executive branch to implement, what it calls the Apollo Program for Biodefense, a $100 billion, 10-year effort that would prepare the nation to meet any future viral threat head-on. The new report, called The Athena Agenda (they like Greek gods), takes the framework the Apollo report outlined and provides more detail on how to fund and achieve it. Commission deputy director Ambika Bumb, a medical scientist who served in the Biden White House and Trump State Department, told me that the new report aims to put the recommendations in terms that “Congress can directly take and put in legislation.”
