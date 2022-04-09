Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Effective: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Moderate to Strong longshore current expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Cameron County through 745 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Holly Beach, or 9 miles east of Laureles, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Holly Beach, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Laguna Vista Police Department, Bayview, Del Mar Heights and Port Isabel--Laguna Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-12 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Iowa...and northeastern and east central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms are capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Dodge; Douglas; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...EASTERN CUMING...WASHINGTON...DODGE...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS...SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON AND NORTHERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 658 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near West Point to 5 miles northeast of Prague, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. One inch hail was reported in West Point, NE. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Lyons around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Inglewood, Fremont, Craig, Valley, Tekamah, Arlington, Decatur and Kennard. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Faribault; Martin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FARIBAULT AND EAST CENTRAL MARTIN COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winnebago, or 17 miles northeast of Fairmont, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Faribault and east central Martin Counties, including the following locations... Huntley and Granada. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. Target Area: Freestone; Limestone; Navarro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR FREESTONE...NORTHERN LIMESTONE AND CENTRAL NAVARRO COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Corsicana to Streetman to near Mart, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Corsicana, Mexia, Groesbeck, Teague, Fairfield, Mart, Kerens, Wortham, Angus, Navarro, Fort Parker State Park, Fairfield Lake State Park, Rice, Retreat, Oak Valley, Mildred, Eureka, Tehuacana, Richland and Streetman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-12 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake .Several rounds of thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday evening will produce locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts. Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in a saturated ground which will result in additional runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crockett; Fayette; Gibson; Haywood; Weakley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Weakley, Gibson, Haywood, Crockett and Fayette Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coahoma; DeSoto; Panola; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Perkins County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Wright A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WRIGHT...SOUTHEASTERN KOSSUTH...SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND NORTHEASTERN HUMBOLDT COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 15 miles southwest of Britt, or 15 miles southeast of Algona, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Britt. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pocahontas THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Iowa.
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale; Obion; Shelby; Tipton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Lancaster; Saline; Seward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LANCASTER...SOUTHEASTERN SEWARD...SALINE AND NORTHWESTERN GAGE COUNTIES At 718 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Pleasant Dale to 4 miles south of Western, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wilber, De Witt, Clatonia, Cortland and Hallam. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Craighead; Greene; Mississippi .Several rounds of thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday evening will produce locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts. Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in a saturated ground which will result in additional runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
