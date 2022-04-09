Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Iowa...and northeastern and east central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms are capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Dodge; Douglas; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...EASTERN CUMING...WASHINGTON...DODGE...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS...SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON AND NORTHERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 658 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near West Point to 5 miles northeast of Prague, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. One inch hail was reported in West Point, NE. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Lyons around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Inglewood, Fremont, Craig, Valley, Tekamah, Arlington, Decatur and Kennard. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

DODGE COUNTY, NE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO