Do you know the origins of Fatburger? The hamburger chain, with franchises all over the world, was founded in the South Central region of Los Angeles by Lovie Yancey, a single mom who dreamed big — or shall we say fat? Yancey and her former partner teamed up to open the tiny, three-stool burger stand, using leftover supplies from local construction projects. The joint was originally known as Mr. Fatburger, the story goes, but the Mr. was dropped after the couple went their separate ways.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO