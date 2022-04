“In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.”With those words, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson acknowledged both the struggles and progress of Black Americans in her lifetime.Her words, delivered from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, one day after her historic Senate confirmation, were a tribute to generations of Black Americans who she said paved the way for her elevation to the nation’s highest court.“I have now achieved something far beyond anything my grandparents could have possibly ever imagined,” Jackson said, noting they had gained only...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO