Buckhorn High School students celebrate ribbon cutting of Buckhorn Wellness Center

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– For Pomona High School Seniors, Erin McGovern and Allora Sisnroy, music is more than just a course at school. “I have found my passion I pour all of my time and energy into my music I’m constantly practicing; I constantly have a song stuck in my head,” Sisnroy said.(credit: CBS) And the program at Pomona High School has a history of attracting students. “It was the reason why I want to go to Pomona, it’s an art school it has a great program I was really excited to go there,” McGovern said. But in a letter to families sent out...

ARVADA, CO ・ 21 DAYS AGO