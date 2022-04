PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times Wednesday morning. Phoenix Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela stabbed her mother around 5:30 a.m. while the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road. Villela’s mother was driving when Villela began stabbing her, causing the mother to lose control of the car and crash. That’s when Villela took off on foot.

