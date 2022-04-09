ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aasif Mandvi wants to know ‘Would I Lie To You?’ How to watch and stream the new series

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Can you determine what the truth is? A new series coming to The CW will test your ability this weekend. “Would I Lie to You?” premieres on The CW on Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). The...

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

