The future of Doctor Who is an interesting mystery box at the moment, with series star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall confirmed to be departing the series after the fall of 2022. Outside of knowing that Whittaker's run as the Thirteenth Doctor will end with great fanfare, going into the landmark 60th anniversary season for the franchise, it's been anyone's guess as to exactly what's in store. That has resulted in some interesting rumors and speculation about the series, including that Paddington 2 and Notting Hill star Hugh Grant might be stepping into the main role in a "Marvel-style reboot." On Monday, Grant took to Twitter to debunk that possibility, while revealing that he has "no idea" where the talks about it originated.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 DAYS AGO