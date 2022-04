For over a year, three University of Iowa MFA candidates in the department of dance have been preparing for the culmination of their educational careers. Katie Phelan, Darrius Gray, and Sean Boyt are the UI students who are presenting their thesis performances. Each routine is distinct from the others, with personal experiences and disciplines influencing the artists’ work for a three-part thesis concert, which will take place on April 13-15 at the Space Place Theater.

