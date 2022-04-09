ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pusha-T: Something in the Water festival moving to DC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Something in the Water festival will be moving north.

Musician Pusha-T, friend of fellow Hampton Roads native and festival founder Pharrell Williams, announced on Showtime's "Desus and Mero" that the festival will move to Washington, D.C.

Speaking to the show's host, Pusha-T confirmed that the festival will return, saying, "Shout out Pharrell man, like, Something In The Water is like, probably one of the best things he's had his hand in and created. This particular year, Something In The Water is going to be in Washington, D.C."

It was confirmed in Oct. 2021 that the festival would not return to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this year.

In a letter sent to Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney, Williams states that the city has been run by "toxic energy" for far too long. Williams' letter was in response to Duhaney's letter that expressed his disappointment of learning that SITW 2022 may not happen.

WTKR has reached out to the City of Virginia Beach and festival organizers for more details.

