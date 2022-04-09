ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Farmer Merchant Community Banquet Award winners

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Farmer Merchant Banquet Awards.

The winners are:

  • Beautification Award – CAL Ranch
  • Business of the Year – Basic American Foods
  • Business Person of the Year – Monty Spaulding
  • Citizen of the Year – Martell Grover
  • Customer Service Award – Broulim’s
  • Educator of the Year – Tyrel Brown, Sugar Salem School District and Cammie Ingram, Madison School District
  • Farmer of the Year – Glade T Powell
  • Lifetime Achievement Award – Gary Archibald
  • Medical Professional Award – Dr. Josh Fullmer and Dr. David Daniels
  • Public Servant of the Year – Jordan Busby
  • Service Organization Award – Madison Education Foundation
  • Soil and Water Conservationist – Kyle Bybee
  • Woman in Business and Leadership – Mindy Sutherland

The awards will be presented at the Annual Farmer Merchant Banquet on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The banquet will be held at Madison High school, 2300 University Blvd, Rexburg, ID 83440 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

