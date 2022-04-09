David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm Remain Out For Bruins-Capitals

The Chicago Blackhawks may have nothing to play for, but they will give the crease to the goalie with the hot hand when they meet the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Collin Delia made 40 saves in a loss to the Florida Panthers in his last start on March 31. He also came on in relief of Kevin Lankinen on Sunday. Chicago fell to Dallas, but Delia was able to get in some work and make nine saves on ten shots. The 27-year-old has made only five appearances with three starts on the season. Delia sports a 1-2 record with a 3.88 goals-against average, .902 save percentage, and has yet to record a shutout.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO