Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pocahontas A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Laurens, or 7 miles northwest of Pocahontas, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Pocahontas County, including the following locations Havelock and Plover. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO