22-year-old Dave Post died after being hit by a vehicle in National City (National City, CA) Nationwide Report

On Friday, authorities identified 22-year-old Dave Post, from San Diego, as the semi-pro football player who lost his life following a traffic collision Thursday while attempting to change a flat tire alongside a South Bay freeway.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place on State Route 54 near Highland Avenue. The investigation reports revealed that Dave Post was working to fix his car in a median on the eastbound side of State Route 54 [...]

Read More >>

April 9, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.