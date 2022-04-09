ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: Man charged after three people were shot on south side

By Orri Benatar
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A 46-year-old man has an arrest warrant after allegedly breaking into a residence in south Columbus and shooting three people with a rifle, according to Columbus Police.

Police say that just after 10:00pm on Friday, Antonio L. Dortch forced entry into a residence on the 1400 block of Old Hickory Dr.

Dortch fired multiple rounds from his rifle through the back door and struck a 41-year-old woman multiple times, per CPD.

CPD states that Dortch than continued to fire his rifle and struck two men before fleeing the scene.

Dortch has been charged on multiple counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary.

