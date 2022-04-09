Some Republicans Re-Normalize Racism

There has always been a segment of Americans harboring rabid levels of hostility and hatred toward non-White Christians. These men and women were largely forced to discuss and reaffirm their racist and bigoted viewpoints with like-minded individuals. For much of our recent history, their outpourings were confined to secret conferences, white...
Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
More than 50 House Republicans were at a Washington, D.C., fundraiser on Wednesday night for Harriet Hageman, Rep. Liz Cheney's challenger in Wyoming. It's a sign that a sizable part of the House GOP caucus is eager to get Cheney out of office — less than a year since they ousted her from her leadership position.
The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
One of President Biden's most devoted cheerleaders in the media sounded the alarm on Monday over Biden's low approval ratings, calling them "deeply worrying" for Democrats hoping to retain control Congress in the 2022 midterms. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin issued a grim warning to Democrats on their midterm prospects...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) Wednesday walked back blockbuster drugs-and-sex claims about fellow lawmakers in a brutal tongue-lashing from GOP leaders. Cawthorn admitted to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that he made up claims that he saw lawmakers doing cocaine and that they invited him to orgies. “He changes what he...
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said in an interview Monday that she was not looking forward to her brother running for office in 2020 because she believes former President Donald Trump is "intent" on bringing him down. The first sister, a longtime campaign manager and adviser to Mr....
If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
Ignorance of U.S. history might help explain why White Republicans tend to perceive less racism than White Democrats, according to new research published in the scientific journal Social Psychological and Personality Science. Surveys have consistently found that White Republicans perceive less racism than White Democrats. For example, a Pew Research...
Members of the GOP House caucus are asking Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., to name names after the freshman lawmaker alleged that he was invited to "orgies" by several of his Republican role models. "It does paint the picture here that isn't accurate," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Tex., told The Daily Beast....
Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, not only pushed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election results — she also urged Republican lawmakers to go “out in the streets” to protest the election, NBC News reported on Friday.
In November 2020, Thomas wrote an email to an aide to incoming Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.), claiming that RSC members weren’t being as tough as Freedom Caucus members regarding the election. Until they were, according to the email, she would...
MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Republican voters to al Qaeda, the foreign terrorist organization responsible for the attack on the Twin Towers which killed 2,977 people on September 11th, 2001. "Republicans vote like al-Qaida fights: with a patient, long-term goal of seizing power and forcing the libertine culture to heel under...
Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., said Republicans have no agenda leading up to the 2022 midterm elections while appearing on MSNBC’s "Alex Witt Reports" on Saturday. Host Cori Coffin spoke with the Pennsylvania lawmaker about the ongoing Jan. 6 committee and highlighted MSNBC analyst John Heilemann’s analysis that Democrats are focusing on Jan. 6 and former President Trump to scare their voters into voting.
