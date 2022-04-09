ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Old Spanish Days announces 2022 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9Ksq_0f4YL8aN00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Old Spanish Days 's Fiesta La Presidente Maria Cabrera announced the 2022 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta at the end of the Final Auditions before a live audience on Saturday, April 9.

Tara Mata, a 19-year-old student at Santa Barbara City College, was selected 2022 Spirit of Fiesta. She danced a Cantinas, according to event organizers.

Meanwhile, nine-year-old Layla Gocong, a third grader at Crane Country Day School, was chosen as the 2022 Junior Spirit. She danced a Tanguillo, according to event organizers.

Organizers said that more than 500 were in attendance as each of the candidates, eight in the Spirit category, and 11 in the Junior Spirit category, danced in front of family, friends and the anonymous judges.

The auditions took place at 2:00 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre , which is where Fiesta began nearly a century ago in 1924, according to event organizers.

According to event organizers, "the Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta represent the charm and beauty of the culture of Old Spanish Days."

Young performers dedicate countless hours preparing for this annual event and for an honor to represent Old Spanish Days as the “Spirit of Fiesta” and the “Junior Spirit of Fiesta.” The Spirit of Fiesta leads the annual parade in a traditional white dress and embodies the gaiety and vitality of Santa Barbara's annual summer festival. She has come to be the visual representation of Fiesta, a goodwill ambassador to local residents and visitors alike.

Santa Barbara Fiesta

The community was invited to watch the 19 young dancers as they take the stage to compete, and the show ended with the announcement of the 2022 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

Event staff said that in an effort to create the safest possible environment for guests, all attendees (including children 5 years old and younger) must show proof of vaccination OR supply a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to each event.

Staff said that over-the-counter tests will not be accepted.

Organizers added that masks are no longer required indoors, but are recommended.

The Lobero Theatre staff and ushers have all been fully vaccinated, and adults must show photo ID, according to staff.

The post Old Spanish Days announces 2022 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

SPIRIT DAY: Irish Marching Society and Green Screwdrivers

We’re gearing up for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Rockford tomorrow! Tyler from the Irish Marching Society is stopping by to tell us about this year’s parade and why we should all make a plan to catch it. Plus we’re making green screwdrivers on Rush Creek Distilling Spirit Day.
ROCKFORD, IL
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum welcomes back flagship Ranger to Classic Yacht Association

According to the Classic Yacht Association, Ranger was built in 1917 to be a genuine, classic big-game fishing yacht, one of the first private fishing yachts built on the West Coast, and the flagship of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The post Santa Barbara Maritime Museum welcomes back flagship Ranger to Classic Yacht Association appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Zermeño Dance Academy students win Spirit and Junior Spirit titles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-There are about half a dozen studios that cater to Old Spanish Days dancers and they are all busy this time of year, and they are about to get even busier as Fiesta nears. This year both the Spirit and Junior Spirit hale from Zermeño Dance Academy in Goleta. During the audition dancers The post Zermeño Dance Academy students win Spirit and Junior Spirit titles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Spanish#News Channel#Parade#Crane Country Day School
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
KGET

BEST EATS: Breakfast at Red Wagon Cafe in Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The red wagon in Shafter is small, but the breakfast portions served inside are gigantic. It’s impossible to miss Red Wagon Cafe as you drive along Highway 43. Located where the highway intersects Burbank Street, it’s a welcome sight for those with big appetites. I ordered sausage, eggs and hash browns […]
SHAFTER, CA
8 News Now

Spirit announces service to 3 new cities out of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spirit airlines announced it’s latest expansion Wednesday with service to three new western markets. The new markets are Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), Boise Airport (BOI), and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO), and all three will kick off service with daily nonstop flights to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in August 2022. Guests […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Channel 3-12

Skull & Roses wraps up four days of music at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-People of a certain age remember seeing the Grateful Dead play Ventura. "It is hard to put into words this site the Ventura County fairgrounds is where I saw my very first Grateful Dead shows in  '80, '81. We called it the dust bowl because when you get everyone to boogie down, you get The post Skull & Roses wraps up four days of music at Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy