ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Plano ISD approves resolution authorizing inclement weather pay

By Garrett Gravley, ggravley@starlocalmedia.com
starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlano ISD encountered three inclement weather days during the February cold snap, and a resolution authorizing wage payments to district employees for this foregone time was unanimously approved by the Plano ISD Board of Trustees in a Monday meeting. This applies specifically...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Jasper ISD board approves 4-day school week

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - During their meeting Tuesday, the Jasper ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the 2022-23 academic calendar, which includes moving to a four-day school week. According to a post on the Jasper ISD Facebook page, the board members voted unanimously in favor of the four-day school...
JASPER, TX
DFW Community News

Denton ISD not changing calendar after weather cancellations

Denton ISD recently announced that it will not change its academic calendar for the rest of the school year to make up for bad weather days last month. Classes were canceled Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 24 because of winter weather, but those days will not have to be made up, the district said in a news release. April 15 and April 18 had been previously identified as possible makeup days, but unless there are additional school cancellations in the next month, those days will remain student and staff holidays. In contrast, to make up for canceled classes, Lewisville ISD made a few calendar adjustments and Northwest ISD is adding three minutes to the school day.
DENTON, TX
Austin Chronicle

Drama at Round Rock ISD Reaches a Temporary Resolution

The district’s board of trustees decided not to part ways with its superintendent, ending a months-long saga. More than two months after Round Rock ISD placed its Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez on paid administrative leave, the district has decided not to part ways with its leader. The decision is a win for parents who championed Azaiez's policies on mask-wearing throughout the summer and fall of 2021, when he pushed to require masks in schools in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott. It also was a win for the five trustees who've supported Azaiez throughout the process despite vocal challenges from two trustees, Mary Bone and Danielle Weston, who've publicly levied accusations of corruption against all other trustees, and the Texas Education Agency, which appointed a monitor to oversee actions of the board on the basis of another, unrelated allegation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Plano, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Isd#Plano Isd#Flsa#Employee Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ctrl V Virtual Reality Arcade seeking approval to open first location in Plano

Ctrl V Virtual Reality Arcade is one step closer to opening its first location in Plano. The Plano Planning and Zoning Commission approved a permit at its March 21 meeting that, pending final City Council approval, would allow the company to open a new location at 3000 Custer Road, Ste. 250, in the Parkwood Square shopping center. If approved, husband-and-wife owners Beth and Shawn Reynolds would operate the new Plano arcade.
PLANO, TX
KGET

Delano residents invited to voice how improvement funds should be used

City officials want to hear from residents how $179-thousand of the $500-thousand dollars from a federal grant that still hasn’t been spent, should be used for community development and improvements. Among the most pressing issues: are potable water, street repairs, and abandoned buildings. It’s a chance to voice where improvements are needed in and around […]
DELANO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy