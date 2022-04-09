ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

PHOTO GALLERY: Rusk vs. Brook Hill baseball

By Jessica T. Payne jpayne@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrook Hill traveled to Rusk on Saturday for a non-district...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTO GALLERY: Women in Tyler Luncheon

What began in 1999 continued on Thursday as Women in Tyler honored six “women with a voice” who exhibit “finer womanhood” in the community. At the 22nd Women in Tyler Luncheon, Callyn Finney, LaRhonda Hamilton, the Rev. Karen Jones LaToyia Jordan and Nancy Arellano Rangel were honored at the Rose Garden. Shannon Dacus received the Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTO GALLERY: Tyler Azalea Run

Nearly 600 racers participated in the Tyler Azalea Run on Saturday. The Tyler Azalea Run was created in 1984 and features a 10K and 5K route through the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail. RJ Cowan, 36, placed first in the 5K male category with a time of 17:57 while Abby...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Brook's Hill's Dorian Reyes, Troup's Colby Turner earn weekly honors.

Brook Hill’s Dorian Reyes is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Troup’s Colby Turner is Pitcher of the Week for games played April 4-April 9. Reyes had two grand slams in one inning in a 15-1 win over McKinney Christian on Tuesday. Reyes also had a three-run home run last week and finished with 12 RBIs, four runs scored and a walk while going 6-for-9 (.667).
TROUP, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rusk, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Rusk, TX
Sports
CW33 NewsFix

STATE SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: Midlothian Heritage vs. Lumberton

Midlothian Heritage is headed towards their third state title in five seasons. The Lady Jags won the state title in their previous two appearances at the state tournament- 2018 and 2021. After winning the title last season, the Lady Jags were prepared to head into this season and amp up their level of play. Hard work has paid off as Midlothian Heritage is set to face off against Lumberton on Wednesday! VYPE DFW takes a look at what fans can expect from the Lady Jags during the state semifinal pairing.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Softball: Jesika Miller's double leads to Lindale walk-off win

LINDALE — Lindale’s Jesika Miller doubled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Monday in a District 16-4A softball game. Elizabeth Watkins, who had a single and double, led the Lady Eagles with...
LINDALE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Bullard scores win over Longview

LONGVIEW — The Bullard Panthers overcame a 5-1 deficit, scoring five in the fourth and adding five more runs over the next two frames on the way to an 11-6 non-district win over the Longview Lobos at Lobo Field on Monday. Beckham Campbell homered, singled and drove in four...
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Legacy assistant Jason Pitts named new athletic director, head football coach at New Diana

Jason Pitts has been named the new athletic director and head football coach at New Diana High School. Pitts said the move was approved at a board meeting on Monday night. “I’m really excited,” Pitts said. “I’ve been wanting to get to be a head coach and AD for a long time. I went in and met all of these people. They are good people who are ready for someone to come in and do what I want to do.”
DIANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy