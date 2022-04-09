PHOTO GALLERY: Rusk vs. Brook Hill baseball

What began in 1999 continued on Thursday as Women in Tyler honored six “women with a voice” who exhibit “finer womanhood” in the community. At the 22nd Women in Tyler Luncheon, Callyn Finney, LaRhonda Hamilton, the Rev. Karen Jones LaToyia Jordan and Nancy Arellano Rangel were honored at the Rose Garden. Shannon Dacus received the Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award.
Nearly 600 racers participated in the Tyler Azalea Run on Saturday. The Tyler Azalea Run was created in 1984 and features a 10K and 5K route through the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail. RJ Cowan, 36, placed first in the 5K male category with a time of 17:57 while Abby...
Brook Hill’s Dorian Reyes is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Troup’s Colby Turner is Pitcher of the Week for games played April 4-April 9. Reyes had two grand slams in one inning in a 15-1 win over McKinney Christian on Tuesday. Reyes also had a three-run home run last week and finished with 12 RBIs, four runs scored and a walk while going 6-for-9 (.667).
Former Tyler Legacy and Brook Hill defensive back Jakelyn Morgan is transferring to Louisiana Tech University. Morgan said he will join his sister, Aaliyah Morgan, at Louisiana Tech on June 1. Morgan, a 2021 graduate of Tyler Legacy High School, spent his freshman season at the University of Arizona. As...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The road to state is heating up with district track meets and spots in the area meets on the line. Cushing hosted the 22-2A district meet on Monday and Garrison took home the top team spot on the boys side and Douglass claimed the top spot on the girls side.
Coach David Carrillo and his team got the win over district foe Mount Pleasant Friday, clinching a playoff berth in the process. Lady Cats softball got up early against Mount Pleasant Friday, but quickly saw it disappear as the Lady Tigers led Sulphur Springs 2-1 last week. Coach Carrillo’s squad...
Midlothian Heritage is headed towards their third state title in five seasons. The Lady Jags won the state title in their previous two appearances at the state tournament- 2018 and 2021. After winning the title last season, the Lady Jags were prepared to head into this season and amp up their level of play. Hard work has paid off as Midlothian Heritage is set to face off against Lumberton on Wednesday! VYPE DFW takes a look at what fans can expect from the Lady Jags during the state semifinal pairing.
LINDALE — Lindale’s Jesika Miller doubled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Monday in a District 16-4A softball game. Elizabeth Watkins, who had a single and double, led the Lady Eagles with...
LONGVIEW — The Bullard Panthers overcame a 5-1 deficit, scoring five in the fourth and adding five more runs over the next two frames on the way to an 11-6 non-district win over the Longview Lobos at Lobo Field on Monday. Beckham Campbell homered, singled and drove in four...
Lady Cats softball look to get the season-sweep against the Lady Tigers. By doing so, Sulphur Springs will have swept five schools so far during their district season (Hallsville, Longview, Mount Pleasant and Texas High). Regardless of a 3-5 district record, Coach David Carrillo and his team expect a tough...
Jason Pitts has been named the new athletic director and head football coach at New Diana High School. Pitts said the move was approved at a board meeting on Monday night. “I’m really excited,” Pitts said. “I’ve been wanting to get to be a head coach and AD for a long time. I went in and met all of these people. They are good people who are ready for someone to come in and do what I want to do.”
