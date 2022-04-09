PHOTO GALLERY: Rusk vs. Brook Hill baseball

Midlothian Heritage is headed towards their third state title in five seasons. The Lady Jags won the state title in their previous two appearances at the state tournament- 2018 and 2021. After winning the title last season, the Lady Jags were prepared to head into this season and amp up their level of play. Hard work has paid off as Midlothian Heritage is set to face off against Lumberton on Wednesday! VYPE DFW takes a look at what fans can expect from the Lady Jags during the state semifinal pairing.

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO