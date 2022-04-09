ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Order Silhouette Portraits for Mother’s Day through Brooklyn Women’s Exchange

By Claude Scales
brooklynheightsblog.com
 2 days ago

Silhouette portraits by Deborah O’Connor, available through the Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, make ideal gifts for Mother’s Day or any other occasion. To...

brooklynheightsblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passover#Volunteers#Portraits#Easter
The Guardian

After my husband died, my life felt broken – so I planted a new tree

“I cannot take all of these losses,” I said to my therapist, The Great Wayne, as I lay down, sniffling on his absurdly proto-Freudian Peruvian rug-covered couch. I had a list of large and small losses: my parents (whom I miss every day, but orphaned at 55 does not feel like someone has done me wrong); my old house (which I miss only at the holidays when my new house is an exploding clown car of children and grandkids); my perfect, helpful and unintrusive nextdoor neighbour who moved away suddenly, replaced by someone who is none of the above; my older sister, hospitalised twice; and, more than all of these, my husband, Brian, my constant companion and best beloved, who had been gone from me and from this world for a month. Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at 65, and, having seen its ravages in his own family and witnessed his own decline, he was determined not to make what he called “the long goodbye”. I supported and helped and wept, every day, while he arranged for his own peaceful and painless assisted suicide at Dignitas, in Switzerland.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

‘I feel my mother in every petal and leaf’: how gardening helped me through grief

Last autumn my sister rang me in tears. Her partner had inadvertently dug up a patch of primroses in their garden. Why this reaction to an innocent gardening mistake? Because these primroses came from our late mother’s garden. My sister, brother and I had carefully transplanted a few of her beloved yellow Primula vulgaris to each of our gardens, hoping to keep something of her alive; they were her favourite flower. Every time I see them begin to flower in the shady patch opposite my kitchen window, I remember her joy at their springtime blooms.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
BBC

Blue Peter - Mother's Day shoutout!

It's Mothers Day on Sunday 27th of March and we want to show our appreciation by shouting a big 'Thank You' to all the important women in our lives!. Do you have a big sister that always has your back?. Is your auntie super supportive?. Does your nan have the...
CELEBRATIONS
The Daily Telegram

Former Adrian resident's children's picture book aims to help kids with grief

A retired teacher from Adrian is launching a children’s picture book on grief to help children learn how to cope with the loss they are feeling. “Always in Your Heart” is a tribute to Deb Wade's late mother and is inspired by her granddaughters. Instilling a love of reading has always been Wade’s passion. With a degree in early childhood development from Siena Heights University, Wade taught Head Start, preschool, kindergarten and first grade in Adrian prior to retirement.
ADRIAN, MI
Motherly

30+ spring-inspired baby names for your little flower

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Jumping off our list of March baby names, here's our extensive spring baby name roundup that'll put a smile on your face. Spring is upon us, which means longer days, fresh...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy