Champaign, IL

Champaign Park District: Egg hunt for grownups

 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This is your chance to enjoy an Egg hunt as a grownup!

The public is invited to the Nite Lite Egg Pursuit XXVI on April 15 at Hessel Park.

Officials said participants should be on the lookout for the Bronze, Silver and Gold eggs for a chance to win some big prizes.

On-site registration will be from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will start at 8:10 p.m.

The registration fee is $10.

For more details on the event, click here .

