'We have to make a statement': Southern girls lacrosse did that with a win over RBC

By Sherlon Christie, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

RED BANK – The Southern Regional girls lacrosse program established a defining moment in the program’s history, according to coach Lori Johnson, after Saturday’s 15-12 win over Red Bank Catholic at Count Basie Field.

First, the No. 5 ranked Rams defeated the No. 4 ranked Caseys for what is believed to be the first time in school history. RBC won 2021 and 2019 meetings.

Second, the Rams have been an emerging program since 2017. They’ve generated 12, 10, 13 and 14 wins in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, respectively, with the 2020 season lost to COVID-19. Now, they are off to one of their best starts under Johnson at 5-1.

Finally, Southern led almost all the way. Red Bank Catholic did tie the game at 1-1 on Anna Gotterup’s goal with 15:01 left in the first half. Southern’s largest lead was 6-1 with 5:01 left in the first half after Southern’s Delaney Falk had three of her team’s six goals at the time. However, Red Bank Catholic did cut the deficit to two goals twice in the second half at 10-8 and again at 11-9 before Southern held on for the program-defining win.

More: Shore Conference lacrosse: Week 2 schedule of 2022 season

“We just work so well as a team. We just needed to keep finding each other, cutting near the 8-meter line and finishing with a goal,” Southern junior midfielder Deirdre Jones said.

Key play

Red Bank Catholic had just scored three goals in a row via Anna Gotterup, Makenna Graham and Lizzy Povalski and trimmed Southern’s lead to 10-8 with 14:35 left in the second half, which forced a Southern timeout. After the timeout, Southern would score three of the next four goals to build a 13-9 lead with 5:36 left.

More: Shore Conference Lacrosse: Middletown South, St. Rose shake up rankings

But it was Rylee Johnson’s goal after that timeout, which vaulted Southern to that cushion to survive a late run by Red Bank Catholic. Johnson got the goal after a save by Red Bank Catholic’s Ella Burgdorf, but the rebound trickle toward Johnson.

By the numbers

4 – The current win streak by Southern after Saturday’s triumph over Red Bank Catholic

3 – The number of APP top 10 teams Southern has faced this season (Trinity Hall, Toms River North, Red Bank Catholic)

2 – The number of APP top 10 teams Red Bank Catholic has seen this spring (Trinity Hall, Southern)

Unsung hero

Southern sophomore goalie Morgan Muirhead got a feel for varsity action early last season and that experience is already paying off this season. Muirhead had eight saves against Red Bank Catholic, one of the better scoring teams in the Shore Conference.

“Morgan Muirhead was up on varsity last year as a freshman. Actually, her very first start was against Red Bank Catholic last year,” Southern coach Lori Johnson said. “And we had a talk before the game.I said, 'Look this was your first start and you played unbelievable in that game as a freshman. This is your day to step up even more.' ”

More: The 20 Shore Conference lacrosse stars from Week 1

Last season against Red Bank Catholic, Muirhead had six saves on 18 shots in a 12-7 loss. This season, Muirhead had nine saves on 21 shots in a 15-12 win.

They said it

“If we didn’t win the draw, we wanted to win that possession and that’s how we got all of our goals. It starts with the draw, that’s how you win games. It is so important. We practice it (winning the draw) every day.” – Southern junior midfielder Deidre Jones

“Coming out of halftime, we just needed to keep our intensity. Fix our few mistakes and learn from them and make the gap larger.” - Southern freshman defender/midfielder Delaney Falk

“We just know that we have to make a statement this year and this is going to be our year no matter what” – Southern senior attack Rylee Johnson

“We have not beat a top-four ranked Shore Conference girls lacrosse team yet. It really makes everyone more confident for our season. Now, we know who we can compete with and who we can’t (compete with)” - Southern senior attack Rylee Johnson

“(We) know that we can compete with Monmouth County teams now. Is it nice to be one of the better teams in Ocean County? Absolutely. But again, (beating) Ocean County (teams) is not good enough. You got to compete with the tops teams in Monmouth County and you got to compete with the top teams in the state. Then you’ll start gaining more respect.” - Southern coach Lori Johnson

“When we get carded and they score four goals when we are a man down (in the second half) that’s a big deal. When we make a couple mistakes in transition and that’s another two goals (for them). That’s six goals right there on our mistakes. And they capitalized on them and that’s what very good teams are going to do.” Southern coach Lori Johnson

What’s next?

Southern will travel to Lacey on Wednesday, April 13, meanwhile, Red Bank Catholic visits Middletown South on Monday, April 11

More: Shore Conference girls lacrosse: 2022 preseason rankings, key players, team capsules

Box score

Southern 15, Red Bank Catholic 12

Southern (5-1) 7-8 = 15

RBC (2-2) 4-8 = 12

Scoring: Southern – Delaney Falk 3-0, Rylee Johnson 2-0, Deidre Jones 5-1, Avery Smith 3-1, Sophia Cooney 1-4, Katie Braun 1-0, Emma Gallaro 0-1; Red Bank Catholic – Anna Gotterup 5-0, Makenna Graham 3-3, Lauren O’Brien 3-1, Lizzy Povalksi 1-0, Molly Malone 0-1.

Saves: Southern – Morgan Muirhead 8; Red Bank Catholic – Ella Burgdorf 6.

Sherlon Christie is a sports reporter at the Asbury Park Press and has covered sports at the Jersey Shore since 2004. Don't miss any of his coverage by subscribing at https://subscribe.app.com. You can contact him via e-mail at schristie@gannettnj.com , on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sherlonapp , on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sherlonapp and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sherlon_christie

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'We have to make a statement': Southern girls lacrosse did that with a win over RBC

