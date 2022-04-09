ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

1 dead in 1-vehicle crash Saturday morning, LPD said

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVwtn_0f4YJXOT00

• New Details: LPD provides update on fatal crash Saturday morning crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said a driver died as the result of a crash Saturday morning.

“Officers responded to the 400 block of north Ash Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday,” police said. “The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

It was described as a one-vehicle crash. LPD said additional information would be provided later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

AP_001069.d0adbbca3dc44551924abae9902fd4e6.1323
3d ago

This is happening like everyday now it’s pretty darn sad. You have to drive for yourself and others on the road.🤦🏾‍♀️

Reply
3
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One killed in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue A. LPD later confirmed one person was killed. In their initial update, LPD said there was one person killed and one person with serious injuries. This was later corrected to one fatality and no other serious […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFDA

Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are helping an investigation after a woman was found dead at a Happy Trailer Park Wednesday evening. According to the release, on Wednesday, at around 9:30 p.m., the Swisher County Sheriff’s office requested the Texas Rangers to help with a murder investigation. 29-year-old Tess...
HAPPY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk driver causes early morning crash, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpd#Traffic Accident#Lubbock Police#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Man flicks lit cigarette, punches son, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said an argument turned physical late last month. Fernando Fernandez, 45, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence, a third-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on March 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 900 block of West University […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash victim remember

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
ODESSA, TX
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KCBD

1 dead in crash on Ave. A

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit has identified the person pronounced dead as 56-year-old David Foreman. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Foreman was traveling north on Avenue A when the pick-up crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with another pick-up driven by 64-year-old Thomas Oden. Oden suffered minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

1 dead, 2 injured in weekend crashes

One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in separate crashes this weekend in Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision in north Lubbock that left one man dead. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Ash Avenue...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy