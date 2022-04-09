1 dead in 1-vehicle crash Saturday morning, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said a driver died as the result of a crash Saturday morning.

“Officers responded to the 400 block of north Ash Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday,” police said. “The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

It was described as a one-vehicle crash. LPD said additional information would be provided later.

