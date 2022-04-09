Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Central Mountains; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the San Rafael Swell, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon and South Central Utah, northwest to north winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Central Mountains, northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Mountains, San Rafael Swell, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon Country and South Central Utah. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. Winds will be most impactful between 6 PM MDT this evening and 3 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds are expected mainly along west to east oriented routes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow is possible along I-70 including Fremont Junction and Salina Summit and may reduce visibilities for travelers.

