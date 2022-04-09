Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Effective: 2022-03-20 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Central Mountains; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the San Rafael Swell, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon and South Central Utah, northwest to north winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Central Mountains, northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Mountains, San Rafael Swell, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon Country and South Central Utah. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. Winds will be most impactful between 6 PM MDT this evening and 3 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds are expected mainly along west to east oriented routes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow is possible along I-70 including Fremont Junction and Salina Summit and may reduce visibilities for travelers.
Effective: 2022-03-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Mitchell; Presidio Valley; Terrell; Ward; Winkler WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
Effective: 2022-03-16 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; McCone; Western Roosevelt Convective showers will impact portions of southwestern Roosevelt, east central Valley and northeastern McCone Counties through 415 PM MDT At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking convective showers along a line extending from near Nashua to 8 miles southwest of Wolf Point. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vida, Frazer and Oswego. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Perkins County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale; Obion; Shelby; Tipton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coahoma; DeSoto; Panola; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo STRONG SOUTHEAST WINDS CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF CAMERON, WILLACY, KENEDY, BROOKS AND HIDALGO COUNTIES EARLY THIS EVENING Surface observations continue to report strong southeasterly winds across portions of Cameron, Willacy, Kenedy, Brooks, and Hidalgo counties. These areas can expect sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 35 mph at times the rest of the evening. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake .Several rounds of thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday evening will produce locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts. Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in a saturated ground which will result in additional runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Iowa...and east central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR MONONA...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE...WESTERN HARRISON SOUTHEASTERN BURT AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 753 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Onawa to near Kennard, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Moorhead, Ute and Missouri Valley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crockett; Fayette; Gibson; Haywood; Weakley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Weakley, Gibson, Haywood, Crockett and Fayette Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Moderate to Strong longshore current expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Craighead; Greene; Mississippi .Several rounds of thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday evening will produce locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts. Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in a saturated ground which will result in additional runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-12 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pocahontas A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Laurens, or 7 miles northwest of Pocahontas, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Pocahontas County, including the following locations Havelock and Plover. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is developing. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Wright A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WRIGHT...SOUTHEASTERN KOSSUTH...SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND NORTHERN HUMBOLDT COUNTIES At 705 PM CDT, a large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 12 miles northeast of Dakota City, moving northeast at 50 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Humboldt, Belmond, Britt, Elm Lake, Kanawha, Livermore, Corwith, Bode, Lu Verne, Renwick, Goodell, Rutland, St. Joseph, Hardy, Hutchins, Belmond Municipal Airport and Humboldt Municipal Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Comments / 0