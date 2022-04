“Hockey Mom,” the new production going up this weekend at the Penobscot Theatre Co. in Bangor, is Orono playwright Travis Baker’s most personal play yet. His previous plays that were produced at the theater, “One Blue Tarp” and “Hair Frenzy,” were both set in Maine, in Baker’s fictional midcoast town of Clara. But the story of “Hockey Mom,” also set in Clara, is one that’s taken directly from the personal experiences of Baker and his wife, Holly, as parents to two ice hockey-playing boys, Zane and Augi.

ORONO, ME ・ 20 DAYS AGO