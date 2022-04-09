ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinwheels & Promises campaign pops up in Steuben County

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The crowds showed up and so did the rain and hail — but nothing could dampen the smiles of participants at one of the Pinwheels & Promises events held Saturday throughout...

NewsChannel 36

Two New COVID Deaths Reported in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County Health Department has reported two more COVID-related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID deaths in the county to 299. One was from Corning who died at age 68 and the other was from Woodhull who died at age 53. "Steuben has...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM

Two Steuben County bridges to close starting April 4

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – As the weather starts to turn for the better, there will also be more road work in Steuben County that will last for several weeks. The bridge over Troups Creek tributary on Old State Road in the Town of Troupsburg will be closed beginning April 4. The road will be closed between State Route 36 and County Route 83 (Log Road) to replace the deck with new concrete deck slabs. Steuben County said there will be no detour, and the work should last about four weeks.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County SPCA offering expanded services

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After months of renovations, the Chemung County SPCA is offering affordable spay and neuter services, vaccines, and more to come. Located at 2435 St Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, the SPCA has officially finished the new and complete renovation of the entire shelter. The shelter now can perform on-site spay and […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM

Steuben County Health Director receives CCC honor

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County’s Public Health Director will be inducted into the Corning Community College Society of the Red Baron next month. Darlene Smith will be inducted as the 2022 recipient of the “Community Organization Partner,” CCC President William Mullaney announced on March 15. The induction will take place in one month on April 15.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
KISS 104.1

Two More Shops Open in Restored Binghamton Building

Additional businesses have started operating at the Number 5 Commons development in Binghamton's South Side. Common Soil Juicery opened for business Monday in a building at 39 South Washington Street. The space was last used by La Tazza coffeehouse. Co-owners Riley Stichter and Julie Chambers have been working over the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Police Reform

Steuben County’s Police Reform Plan met all of 2021’s action items, according to FingerLakes1. These include increasing correction officer civil service test applications, partnering with area colleges for training, and expanding bias and diversity training. Steuben’s Police reforms were first adopted by county legislature in January 2021.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Bladen Journal

‘PINWHEELS FOR PREVENTION’

ELIZABETHTOWN — April is Child Abuse Awareness/Prevention Month, and the Bladen County DSS Child Welfare Unit is making plans again this year to build awareness of child abuse and neglect throughout the community, in order to help prevent future child abuse or neglect. The nationwide child abuse prevention campaign...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
FingerLakes1.com

Junius Ponds travel plaza renovations held up by ‘unforeseen delays’

The scheduled reopening of the Junius Ponds service area on the New York State Thruway between Exits 41 and 42 westbound has been delayed. The plaza was to have reopened last month, but the Thruway Authority website now lists the reopening as scheduled for the third quarter of this year. The Citizen quotes the contractor, AES, as saying there have been “unforeseen delays” in construction. One of the issues cited is global supply chain difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1.com

Finger Lakes National Forest volunteer clean-up day

On April 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., volunteers are invited to join Lucky Hare Brewing Co. & the Finger Lakes Forest Service to ready the Finger Lakes National Forest for the 2022 season. This is a rain or shine event. Volunteer opportunities including planting new trees, maintaining the boardwalk that was started in September 2020, and collecting unwanted trash along our trails. Volunteers are asked to meet at Lucky Hare Brewing Company (6085 Beckhorn Rd., Hector, NY) at 10:00 a.m. to sign the volunteer waiver. All other tools/PPE will be provided by the Forest Service.
HECTOR, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva Republican named Rising Star

Roslyn Grammar of Geneva has been honored as one of 30 Young Republican Rising Stars from across New York State. The Governing Board of the New York State Young Republicans awarded her this distinction on March 12 in Albany. “Roslyn is a dynamic and excellent representative of the new generation...
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Earth Week confidential document shredding at the Seneca County Office Building

On Saturday, April 23rd, Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension is capping off the week of Earth Day with a chance to rid yourself of all your unwanted bank, business, credit card, and tax records. Confidential Document Shredding will take place from 9:00am until Noon at the Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive in Waterloo. To help traffic flow, participants are asked to please use the North Road entrance and follow signs to the loading dock area on the east side of the building.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

