Pinwheels & Promises campaign pops up in Steuben County

On April 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., volunteers are invited to join Lucky Hare Brewing Co. & the Finger Lakes Forest Service to ready the Finger Lakes National Forest for the 2022 season. This is a rain or shine event. Volunteer opportunities including planting new trees, maintaining the boardwalk that was started in September 2020, and collecting unwanted trash along our trails. Volunteers are asked to meet at Lucky Hare Brewing Company (6085 Beckhorn Rd., Hector, NY) at 10:00 a.m. to sign the volunteer waiver. All other tools/PPE will be provided by the Forest Service.
Comments / 0