Nampa, ID

Nampa PD asks for help finding 26-year-old woman

 3 days ago
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for Idahoans to help locate a missing woman who left her residence Friday night. 26-year-old Nikkie Burnside left her residence during the night...

Boise local news

