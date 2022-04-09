Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Done for season

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — After watching two-goal leads vanish against two Stanley Cup contenders, the Sabres instead fell behind early against the two-time Stanley Cup champions. The first two Lightning goals were scored just 17 seconds apart, and Tampa Bay never looked back. Buffalo fell to the Bolts 5-0. After nearly ten minutes of scoreless hockey, a pair of costly turnovers set Tampa Bay up for cruise control. Ondrej Palat and Corey Perry provided some cushion for Tampa Bay. Then, Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov, and Ross Colton poured it on.
