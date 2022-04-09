ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Done for season

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Siegenthaler will miss the rest of the season with a broken hand....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres shut out by Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — After watching two-goal leads vanish against two Stanley Cup contenders, the Sabres instead fell behind early against the two-time Stanley Cup champions. The first two Lightning goals were scored just 17 seconds apart, and Tampa Bay never looked back. Buffalo fell to the Bolts 5-0. After nearly ten minutes of scoreless hockey, a pair of costly turnovers set Tampa Bay up for cruise control. Ondrej Palat and Corey Perry provided some cushion for Tampa Bay. Then, Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov, and Ross Colton poured it on.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sam Gagner hopes to stay with Detroit Red Wings

In a conversation with Ansar Khan of Michigan Live, Sam Gagner made clear his desire to stay with the Detroit Red Wings, hoping to win with them long term. Gagner discussed how much he has enjoyed his time with Detroit and being able to settle in with a team, as well as a defined role, and his belief that the Red Wings could soon become a winner, which he wants to be a part of.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Siegenthaler
NHL

Devils Face Coyotes in the Desert | GAME PREVIEW

New Jersey plays in Arizona for the first time in over two years. The Devils continue their season-long five-game road trip with a stop in Arizona to face the Coyotes Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid secures NBA scoring title as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in regular season finale

For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes first big-league bag

Rodriguez went 0-for2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Twins. Seattle produced very little offense Monday, and Rodriguez was one of only two Mariners to reach third base as a result of drawing a walk, stealing second and advancing another base on a throwing error in the third inning. The theft was the first of the talented rookie's big-league career, but he showed plenty of acumen in that area with 21 steals in 26 attempts between High-A and Double-A last season. Rodriguez is off to a rocky start at the plate in the majors, however, going 1-for-14 through four contests.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reason To Believe
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Flames' Oliver Kylington: Practices Monday

Kylington (upper body) joined practice Monday and could return Tuesday against Seattle, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. Kylington skated as an extra Monday but says he's "ready to go and available." His status for Tuesday's game likely won't be determined until pregame warmups. The 24-year-old has 27 points in 64 games this season and has missed the last five contests.
SEATTLE, WA
WGRZ TV

Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy