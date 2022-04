1 person dead after being struck by a commuter train in North County (Encinitas, CA) Nationwide Report

One person died after getting struck by a commuter train Friday in North County, sheriff’s deputies said.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place at around 8:30 a.m. near the La Costa Avenue overpass [...]

