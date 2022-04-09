Freeze Warning issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Spencer, Hazleton, White River, Petersburg, Edwardsport, Elliston, near Centerton, below Eagle Valley Power Plant. Eel River at Bowling Green. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Spencer. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding begins of Owen County Fairgrounds and Cooper Park on south side of Spencer. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

20 DAYS AGO