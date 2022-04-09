Freeze Warning issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elliott; Estill; Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Morgan; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe Strong Gusty Winds into the Evening Southerly winds ahead of a cold front will increase in speed this afternoon averaging between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Effective: 2022-03-25 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Ballard; Barren; Bath; Bell; Boone; Bourbon; Boyd; Boyle; Bracken; Breathitt; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Caldwell; Calloway; Campbell; Carlisle; Carroll; Carter; Casey; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Crittenden; Cumberland; Daviess; Edmonson; Elliott; Estill; Fayette; Fleming; Floyd; Franklin; Fulton; Gallatin; Garrard; Grant; Graves; Grayson; Green; Greenup; Hancock; Hardin; Harlan; Harrison; Hart; Henderson; Henry; Hickman; Hopkins; Jackson; Jefferson; Jessamine; Johnson; Kenton; Knott; Knox; Larue; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lewis; Lincoln; Livingston; Logan; Lyon; Madison; Magoffin; Marion; Marshall; Martin; Mason; McCracken; McCreary; McLean; Meade; Menifee; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muhlenberg; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Owen; Owsley; Pendleton; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Robertson; Rockcastle; Rowan; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Todd; Trigg; Trimble; Union; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Whitley; Wolfe; Woodford THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY. AT THE REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE...THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER ALERT. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...REPEATING...AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED. A JUVENILE WAS ABDUCTED FROM 1266 US HIGHWAY 60 IN LEDBETTER, KENTUCKY. COREY COWEN ABDUCTED THE JUVENILE FROM THE BUS STOP AFTER HE ASSAULTED THE GRANDPARENT OF THE JUVENILE. COREY OWEN WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING THE AREA IN A 2001 GOLD CHEVY C25 WITH A LICENSE PLATE OF A-9-B-2-4-0. THE TRUCK HAD A SILVER TOOL BOX IN THE BED. COREY COWEN IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO THE PADUCAH, KENTUCKY AREA. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ALERT, PLEASE CONTACT THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE.
Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
Effective: 2022-03-23 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Kentucky. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Floyd; Knott; Letcher; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LETCHER...SOUTHEASTERN KNOTT...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 307 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Democrat, or 9 miles north of Whitesburg, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenleaf, Wheelwright and Beaver. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elliott; Floyd; Johnson; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan; Pike; Rowan TORNADO WATCH 67 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOYD CARTER ELLIOTT FLOYD GREENUP JOHNSON LAWRENCE MAGOFFIN MARTIN MORGAN PIKE ROWAN
Effective: 2022-03-23 06:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Montgomery; Rowan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Montgomery, Bath, south central Fleming and west central Rowan Counties through 200 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gatewoods Station, or over Mount Sterling, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. Rotation is also indicated with this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Flat Creek and Crooks around 145 PM EDT. Owingsville, Reynoldsville, Kendall Springs, Bourbon Furnace, Preston and Olympia around 150 PM EDT. Marshall, Slate Valley, Craigs, Peasticks and Bethel around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Odessa, Wyoming, Oakley, Pebble, Sherburne, Polksville and Moore`s Ferry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Lee; Owsley; Wolfe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OWSLEY...WESTERN BREATHITT...SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL WOLFE COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jetts Creek, or near Booneville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Copebranch around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Yeadon, Jackson and Simpson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Wolfe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OWSLEY...WESTERN BREATHITT...SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL WOLFE COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jetts Creek, or near Booneville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Copebranch around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Yeadon, Jackson and Simpson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-26 05:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe A Period of Snow This Morning A period of snow this morning may accumulate on the grass and elevated objects. Temperatures are near freezing this morning, so a light accumulation of snow is possible. The snow is only expected to last until about daybreak before diminishing to flurries. The ground temperature is above freezing, so little or no accumulation is expected on the road. Never the less, be prepared for reduced visibility and some slushy places on the road where the snowfall may be heavier. Additional snow shower activity is expected later today. Temperatures this weekend will remain below normal with subfreezing temperatures expected areawide tonight.
Effective: 2022-03-23 14:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Kentucky. Target Area: Elliott; Johnson; Magoffin; Morgan The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northwestern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Elliott County in east central Kentucky * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orient, or 7 miles north of Salyersville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grayfox around 255 PM EDT. Mima around 300 PM EDT. Relief around 305 PM EDT. Keaton around 310 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bell; Clay; Harlan; Knox; Leslie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Harlan, Bell, east central Knox, southwestern Leslie and southeastern Clay Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cubage, or 11 miles southeast of Pineville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pathfork, Hensley Store and Martins Fork around 205 PM EDT. Wallins Creek, Kentenia, Tremont, White Star, Coldiron, Teetersville, Molus, Mary Alice, Tacky Town and Liggett around 210 PM EDT. Harlan, Loyall, Baxter, Sunshine, Harlan Gas, Clovertown, Elcomb, Kitts, Tway and Golden Ash around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bledsoe, Rosspoint, Putney, Ages, Mozelle, Verda, Kildav, Bailey Creek, Warbranch and Nolansburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-03-23 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Spencer, Hazleton, White River, Petersburg, Edwardsport, Elliston, near Centerton, below Eagle Valley Power Plant. Eel River at Bowling Green. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Spencer. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding begins of Owen County Fairgrounds and Cooper Park on south side of Spencer. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-23 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Kanawha; Roane THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KANAWHA SOUTHEASTERN ROANE AND NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central West Virginia.
Effective: 2022-03-14 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Jasper; Jones; Kemper; Lauderdale; Leake; Lowndes; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Scott; Smith; Winston FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Effective: 2022-03-23 02:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chilton; Clay; Coosa; Shelby; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Chilton County in central Alabama Southeastern Shelby County in central Alabama West Central Clay County in east central Alabama Northwestern Coosa County in east central Alabama Southwestern Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 228 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Though heavy rainfall has mostly come to an end, there are reports of numerous flooded and impassable roadways. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sylacauga, Clanton, Childersburg, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Thorsby, Maplesville, Oak Grove, Bon Air, Lay Lake, Marble Valley, Lay Lake Dam, Strickland Crossroads, Gap Of The Mountain, Fayetteville, Mitchell Lake, Chilton County Motor Sports Park, Sycamore and Winterboro. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Effective: 2022-03-21 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bell The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bell County in central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Jarrell, or 8 miles north of Serenada, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Salado around 620 PM CDT. Belton and Little River-Academy around 640 PM CDT. Temple and Morgan`s Point Resort around 645 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 278 and 297. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
