Waterloo, NY

Waterloo Premium Outlets gives back for Earth Week

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Waterloo Premium Outlets is excited to celebrate Earth Week with events focused on recycling, donations, and more. The Waterloo Premium Outlet celebrates Earth Week...

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Giving back

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on helping neighbors. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is hosting the second annual Stop the Violence Easter Basket Food Drive. Nearly 4,000 food baskets, including typical Easter dinner items, have been given out to veterans and members of our...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Overhaul to 5&20 in Geneva set to begin later this month

Work will soon begin on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva as the second phase of the city’s state-funded public works project kicks into gear. The project contractor Nardozzi Construction will begin the next phase of construction in roughly a week. That work includes reducing the highway from four lanes to two in the downtown area as part of an effort to provide better lakefront access for pedestrians, according to Finger Lakes Times. The project also includes improvements to crosswalks as well as adding a bike path and landscaped medians.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Earth Week confidential document shredding at the Seneca County Office Building

On Saturday, April 23rd, Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension is capping off the week of Earth Day with a chance to rid yourself of all your unwanted bank, business, credit card, and tax records. Confidential Document Shredding will take place from 9:00am until Noon at the Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive in Waterloo. To help traffic flow, participants are asked to please use the North Road entrance and follow signs to the loading dock area on the east side of the building.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

