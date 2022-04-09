Waterloo Premium Outlets gives back for Earth Week

Work will soon begin on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva as the second phase of the city’s state-funded public works project kicks into gear. The project contractor Nardozzi Construction will begin the next phase of construction in roughly a week. That work includes reducing the highway from four lanes to two in the downtown area as part of an effort to provide better lakefront access for pedestrians, according to Finger Lakes Times. The project also includes improvements to crosswalks as well as adding a bike path and landscaped medians.

GENEVA, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO