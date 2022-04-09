ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis enters NBA Draft

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fae9C_0f4YBVLL00

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has declared for the NBA Draft while staying eligible to return to school.

The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball made the announcement on his Instagram account Saturday afternoon.

“I am ready to continue the journey,” Jackson-Davis wrote in his post. “After long consideration and prayer, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft while also maintaining my eligibility.”

Jackson-Davis has started all 94 games he’s played for the Hoosiers, averaging 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game over three seasons.

The junior led Indiana in scoring (18.3 ppg) and rebounding (8.1 rpg) last season, helping the Hoosiers to their first NCAA Tournament since 2016. He was second team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Tournament.

His sophomore season was his best statistically, as he averaged 19.1 ppg and 9.0 rpg to earn third team All-America and first team All-Big Ten honors.

He had a strong freshman campaign in Bloomington, making third team All-Big Ten and the conference’s All-Freshman team.

“These last three years at IU have been a blessing,” wrote Jackson-Davis. “I have cherished every moment wearing the candy stripes uniform with pride.”

Jackson-Davis is 15th on Indiana’s all-time scoring list with 1,588 points and set the Assembly Hall record for points in a game with 43 against Marshall in 2021.

He’s the second player in program history with 1,500 points, 750 rebounds and 150 points joining Alan Henderson.

Jackson-Davis averaged 22.0 ppg and 9.0 rpg as a senior at Center Grove High School, leading the Trojans to the IHSAA semi-state round and becoming a McDonald’s All-American.

NCAA rules allow for student-athletes to return to school as long as they use an NCAA-certified agent while gathering information on their draft stock. Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to withdraw his name from the draft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, dies in car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, died this morning when he was hit by a car in Southern Florida, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Haskins, 24, was in Florida with members of the Steelers after being invited there by recently-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Haskins played his college football at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person injured in northwest side shooting, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is in serious, but stable condition following a shooting and robbery on Indianapolis’ near northwest side. IMPD was dispatched to the 1400 block of West 35th Street around 1:19 a.m. early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers said they found an adult male inside his home with injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s). […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Marshall, IN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Henderson
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX59

FOUND: Missing 26-year-old male from Camby

Update as of 4-9-22 at 2:20 p.m.: Christopher has been located and is safe, according to officials. HENDRICKS COUNTY — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is searching for missing 26-year-old male, Christopher Steadmon. Steadmon was last seen around 9:00 a.m. April 9. He is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches, 157 pounds, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ncaa Tournament#Indiana Mr Basketball#Iu#The Nba Draft#Hoosiers#All America
FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
WANE 15

Canterbury grad Maggard takes over Huntington women’s hoops

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Darby Maggard is best-known in local basketball circles as the talented point guard that helped guide Canterbury High School to the state title game four straight seasons (2012-15); however, Maggard is adding a new title to her resume as the 25-year old has been hired as the new head women’s basketball […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Hendricks County sheriff candidate arrested for drunk driving

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Sunday morning, Danville police arrested a candidate for Hendricks County sheriff on charges of drunk driving. Sheriff candidate Terry Judy was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Endangerment. According to a Hendricks County Public Information Officer, Judy retired from the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office in […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy