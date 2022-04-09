Red Flag Warning issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-09 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0