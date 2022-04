The Tigers looked very different from their 19-4 loss in game two on Sunday. In the bottom of the first, Auburn scratched across two runs against Vanderbilt’s starting pitcher Patrick Reilly. The scoring entourage began when first baseman Sonny DiChiara sent a double into left field that scored Cason Howell. One batter later, the Tigers plated another run from shortshop Brody Moore’s single to center field. DiChiara scored and gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the second.

AUBURN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO