Authorities Arrest Mustang Man In Connection With Sexual Assault, Attempted Kidnapping

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a man connected to a sexual assault and attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old.

Authorities said 22-year-old Alan Montana Anderson-Himes was taken into custody Friday by the OSBI as well as Mustang police. Anderson-Himes is facing two complaints: one on kidnapping, and the other for lewd acts with a child under the age of 16.

Authorities said the incident between the suspect and the girl happened before 6 p.m. on March 23. Anderson-Himes pulled in front of a home on West Elder Drive where the girl and a friend were playing.

The suspect called out to the girls, asking for directions to Mustang High School. Then, he pulled the 8-year-old's hand and tried to drag her into his vehicle, but she got away.

OSBI and Mustang police stepped up their efforts to find Anderson-Himes by releasing a suspect's description earlier this week.

Anderson-Himes is currently awaiting arraignment in the Canadian County jail.