Mustang, OK

Authorities Arrest Mustang Man In Connection With Sexual Assault, Attempted Kidnapping

By News 9
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a man connected to a sexual assault and attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old.

Authorities said 22-year-old Alan Montana Anderson-Himes was taken into custody Friday by the OSBI as well as Mustang police. Anderson-Himes is facing two complaints: one on kidnapping, and the other for lewd acts with a child under the age of 16.

Authorities said the incident between the suspect and the girl happened before 6 p.m. on March 23. Anderson-Himes pulled in front of a home on West Elder Drive where the girl and a friend were playing.

The suspect called out to the girls, asking for directions to Mustang High School. Then, he pulled the 8-year-old's hand and tried to drag her into his vehicle, but she got away.

OSBI and Mustang police stepped up their efforts to find Anderson-Himes by releasing a suspect's description earlier this week.

Anderson-Himes is currently awaiting arraignment in the Canadian County jail.

3 Children Found Safe After Amber Alert

Editor's Notes: The Amber Alert for three children near Creek County has been canceled, according to troopers. All three of the children are safe, troopers said. An Amber Alert has been issued for three children near Tulsa and Creek county, police said. The vehicle is a 2014 red Dodge Journey with the license tag LFA632, police said. The suspect is 39-year-old Librado Ramos. He is 5'11" and weighs around 170 lbs, according to police.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

