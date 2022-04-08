ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MATC unique program all adds up for autistic student

matc.edu
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE – After graduating high school last spring, Ethan Tutaj-Blaz was a tad flummoxed on figuring out his future. Moving forward, the Milwaukee resident wanted to find a place where his aptitude for mathematics would be nurtured, his aversion to English and writing classes understood, and his autism...

www.matc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

96% of NYIT medical students placed into residency programs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students, faculty, and parents of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine filled the room with shouts and tears of joy for the school’s first in-person Match Day. Officials say 96% of the Class of 2022 were placed into residency programs in...
JONESBORO, AR
Mesabi Tribune

Ambassador program creates opportunities for area students

VIRGINIA/EVELETH — Students in Kyle Hammer’s high school Intro to Business classes were each given two sticky notes on Tuesday and asked to place one of them as high as possible on a classroom wall. They were then asked to get the second one even higher. It didn’t matter how the Rock Ridge students accomplished that, whether they stood on a chair or jumped to get the note above the first — as long as they surpassed their first effort. ...
EVELETH, MN
lootpress.com

Gov. Justice announces nearly $23 million to support up to 600 new nursing students at education programs across the state

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
City
Marquette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
Phys.org

Using AI in health sciences education requires interdisciplinary collaboration and risk assessment

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in research and development related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health sciences education in fields such as medicine, nursing and occupational therapy. AI-enhanced technologies have been shown to have educational value and offer flexibility for students. For example, learning scenarios can be repeated and completed remotely, and educational experiences can be standardized.
EDUCATION
CBS LA

Free College Savings Program Expanded To All Of LAUSD’s First-Grade Students

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of first-graders in Los Angeles are getting a $50 head start on their futures. The Opportunity LA program, a partnership between the Los Angeles Unified School District and the city and county of Los Angeles, launched last year to start first-graders off with $50 in a free college savings account. The program is being expanded to include all of LAUSD’s first-graders — more than 44,000 students. “A child with a college savings account with even one dollar in it is three times more likely to go to college,” Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez said. “And...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Herald

Maine West Student Accepted to Prestigious Music Program

Sophia Luong, a junior at Maine West, was accepted to be a member of the Carnegie Hall NY02 program. The summer program which lasts a month is for outstanding young musicians where they will receive intensive training and performance opportunities. Participating musicians have the opportunity to work closely with top players from American orchestras and conservatories during a residency at Purchase College, State University of New York.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Functioning Autism#Matc#Uniquely Abled Academy#Uaa#Cnc Setup And Operations
KELOLAND TV

Sanford Health adds GED assistance program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND companies compete for employees, many are working to add new ways to invest in their workforce. Educational assistance is a common investment many companies may offer, including Sanford Health. But now one of the region’s largest employers has a new program targeting every level of employee.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Nature.com

Entropy-driven order in an array of nanomagnets

Long-range ordering is typically associated with a decrease in entropy. Yet, it can also be driven by increasing entropy in certain special cases. Here we demonstrate that artificial spin-ice arrays of single-domain nanomagnets can be designed to produce such entropy-driven order. We focus on the tetris artificial spin-ice structure, a highly frustrated array geometry with a zero-point Pauling entropy, which is formed by selectively creating regular vacancies on the canonical square ice lattice. We probe thermally active tetris artificial spin ice both experimentally and through simulations, measuring the magnetic moments of the individual nanomagnets. We find two-dimensional magnetic ordering in one subset of these moments, which we demonstrate to be induced by disorder (that is, increased entropy) in another subset of the moments. In contrast with other entropy-driven systems, the discrete degrees of freedom in tetris artificial spin ice are binary and are both designable and directly observable at the microscale, and the entropy of the system is precisely calculable in simulations. This example, in which the system's interactions and ground-state entropy are well defined, expands the experimental landscape for the study of entropy-driven ordering.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy